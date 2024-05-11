3 killed in Ukraine's missile strike on Luhansk oil depot

Moscow, May 11 Ukraine has launched a missile attack on an oil depot in Luhansk city of Rovenky, killing three people and injuring eight others, a local official said on Saturday.

"As with the recent attacks on Luhansk, today's strike on Rovenky was presumably carried out with US-made ATACMS missiles equipped with cluster munitions," local leader Leonid Pasechnik wrote on his Telegram channel.

As a result of the strike, the oil depot was engulfed in fire, and houses around it were also damaged, Xinhua news agency reported.

The death toll has risen to three, with eight more hospitalised, including six with mine-explosive injuries and two with poisoning from combustion products, he said.

Residential homes, agricultural machinery, and civilian vehicles were also damaged.

--IANS

