3 killed in violent storms in France

Paris, July 1 Violent storms hit France's eastern region of Aube last week and caused the death of three, the media reported.

According to the media report on Sunday, the heavy storms resulted in the falling of a tree on a road and killed three people in a running car.

A fourth person in the car was severely injured as well, the French public radio France Info added, citing a firefighter source.

Heavy storms and rain also affected other places in eastern France on Saturday, leading to damage and flooding, Xinhua news agency reported.

Regional rail services were consequently cancelled or delayed as precautionary measures.

