3 missing as severe weather hits Italy

Rome, June 2 Three young people were missing and feared dead near the city of Udine in northern Italy, as severe weather continued to batter the area, sparking floods and landslides.

The three missing, two women and a man who were aged between 20 and 25, reportedly called for help on Friday when they were trapped on a small piece of high ground as water rose after a river burst its banks amid heavy rain, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

But by the time authorities could arrive at the spot, the area was submerged and the victims were gone.

An official from a regional fire brigade confirmed local media reports but did not provide additional information when contacted by Xinhua.

Reports said that more than 40 rescuers were involved in the search using small boats, trucks, and drones.

Some reports said police had detected the mobile phone signal from one of the victims, but later reports said it turned out the owner was no longer with the device.

Much of northern Italy has been struck by extreme weather over the last two weeks, sparking floods, mudslides, and damage to agricultural areas and infrastructure.

Several local governments have declared special alerts to warn residents of the risks presented by the weather.

