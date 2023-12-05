3 more Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza fighting: IDF

Tel Aviv, Dec 5 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday announced the deaths of three more soldiers who died in combat in Gaza, while four troopers were seriously injured.

In a statement, the IDF identified the three dead soldiers as Capt Eitan Fisch (24), Staff Sgt Tuval Yaakov Tsanani (22) and Sgt Yakkir Yedidya Schenkolewski (24).

All three served in the 188th Armoured Brigade’s 53rd Battallion.

The IDF also said that the four injured soldiers were currently being treated at a military hospital.

With the latest fatalities, the number of soldiers killed in Gaza since Israel launched its ground offensive in Gaza on October 27 to 78.

Since December 1 when Israel resumed its attacks in Gaza following the collapse of the seven-day humanitarian truce, the number of troopers killed in combat has reached six.

Following the start of the war on October 7, the IDF has announced the deaths of more than 400 soldiers.

The vast majority were killed on the day of Hamas’s unprecedented assault on October 7.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor