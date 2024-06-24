3 police officers, 1 civilian killed by armed suspect in Azerbaijan

Baku, June 24 Three police officers and one civilian were killed in Azerbaijan's village of Shuvelyan while attempting to apprehend a wanted armed suspect, authorities said on Monday.

The incident occurred when police tried to detain 38-year-old Rovshan Oktay oglu Allahverdiyev, who had multiple prior convictions and was on the run, said the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Prosecutor General's Office in a joint statement.

Allahverdiyev resisted arrest by using his family members as shields and firing at officers with a hunting rifle, reports Xinhua news agency, citing the statement.

The confrontation resulted in the deaths of three police officers and one civilian.

Officials confirmed that Allahverdiyev was neutralised by the police.

A criminal investigation has been initiated, and authorities are investigating the details of the incident, the statement added.

