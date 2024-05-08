3 police officers killed, 5 injured in blast in Afghanistan

Faizabad (Afghanistan), May 8 Three police personnel were killed, and five others sustained injury as a blast rocked Faizabad city, the provincial capital of north Afghanistan's Badakhashan province, on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior Affairs Abdul Matin Qani said.

"Unfortunately, a sticky bomb placed in a motorbike targeted a convoy of counter-narcotics police in Faizabad city at 11 a.m. local time today and based on preliminary information, three police personnel were martyred and five others injured," Qani said in a statement as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

An investigation has been initiated into the incident, the statement said.

Earlier, some locals, on condition of anonymity, claimed that three people were killed and seven others sustained injury in the blast.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the blast.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor