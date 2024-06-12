3 wounded by gunman in Atlanta

New York, June 12 At least three people were injured by a gunman at a food court in downtown Atlanta, US state of Georgia, the police said.

The shooting took place on Tuesday noon, Xinhua news agency reported.

The suspect then suffered a gunshot wound by a police officer in a responding operation.

All four people, victims and the suspect, at the Peachtree Center food court, were expected to survive, according to Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens confirmed the shooting in a news conference.

No fatalities have been reported, but the Peachtree Center was locked down after the shooting.

Several blocks nearby were blocked off with crime scene tape as police officers and firefighters worked on the crime scene.

Police lifted the lock-down order in about an hour while investigations were still underway.

