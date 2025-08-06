30 stolen vehicles recovered from Palestinian Authority territories

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 6 (ANI/TPS): Judea and Samaria found in the Palestinian Authority territories 30 stolen vehicles and heavy equipment of the type used in agriculture and construction. The police confiscated the items and said they would be returned to their rightful owners.

The operation was conducted under the direction of the district commander, Superintendent Moshe Pintsi, as part of what the Judea and Samaria District Police said is its "uncompromising fight against the phenomenon of vehicle theft." (ANI/TPS)

