30-Year-Old Employee in Thailand Collapses and Dies at Workplace After Manager Denies Sick Leave

One more co-operates employee has become victim of toxic work culture and peer pressures. A 30-year-old employee who came to office but fell sick. When she asked her boss for sick leave he denied and in next 20 mins she collapsed at her work desk and died.

According to a report from the Bangkok Post, May was diagnosed with inflammation of the large intestine and took sick leave from September 5 to September 9, during which she had a medical certificate. After spending four days in the hospital, she returned home but continued to feel unwell and requested an additional two days of sick leave. On September 12, May approached her manager for another day off, citing a worsening of her condition. However, her manager urged her to return to work and required a new medical certificate, noting that she had already utilized a significant number of sick days. Worrying about her job security, May reported for her shift on September 13. Tragically, she collapsed just 20 minutes into her workday, as recounted by a friend.

Also Read: Shigeru Ishiba Elected as New Prime Minister of Japan, Succeeding Fumio Kishida

She was quickly transported back to the hospital, where emergency surgery was performed. Despite medical intervention, May passed away the next day from necrotising enterocolitis. In response to this tragic event, Delta Electronics Thailand issued a statement on September 17, expressing deep sorrow over May's death. The company stated they were “devastated” by the loss and would conduct an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her passing.