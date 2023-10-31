31 journalists killed in Israel-Hamas war since October 7: Report

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 31 : The Committee to Protect Journalists confirmed that 31 journalists have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war since October 7, The Times of Israel reported.

These 31 journalists included 26 Palestinian, 4 Israeli and 1 Lebanese journalist.

Moreover, eight journalists were reported injured, whereas, nine were reported missing or detained, reported The Times of Israel.

The journalists have been facing continued attacks, arrests, threats, censorship and killings of family members, reported The Times of Israel citing the report of the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Among these 31 journalists, 26 were killed in Gaza, whereas, four of those were killed during the October 7 Hamas onslaught in Israel.

According to The Times of Israel, one journalist was allegedly killed in Lebanon by Israeli shelling that targeted Hezbollah.

"CPJ is also investigating numerous unconfirmed reports of other journalists being killed, missing, detained, hurt, or threatened, and of damage to media offices and journalists' homes," the committee said in a press release.

"CPJ emphasizes that journalists are civilians doing important work during times of crisis and must not be targeted by warring parties," said Sherif Mansour, CPJ's Middle East and North Africa program coordinator.

Israel's Government Press Office reported that since the start of the "Iron Swords" war, it has received a record number of 1,880 foreign journalists. This is twice the number of journalists who arrived in Israel during the 2014 Operation Protective Edge against Hamas in Gaza, and the most during any Israeli military operation.

The United States (358), Great Britain (281), France (221) and Germany (102) sent the largest numbers of journalists to Israel so far.

Even countries that rarely report from Israel, such as Romania, Argentina, Nepal and Singapore have sent journalists to cover the war.

