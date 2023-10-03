31 mn Indian users expected to upgrade to 5G phones this year: Report

New Delhi, Oct 3 About 31 million Indian users are expected to upgrade to 5G phones in 2023, representing a vast opportunity for further 5G adoption in the country, a new report said on Tuesday.

According to Ericsson Consumer Lab Report, 5G in India has elevated overall network satisfaction by an impressive 30 per cent compared to 4G.

5G users in India stand out for their high daily engagement with apps, such as streaming HD video, video calling services, mobile gaming and augmented reality.

On average, they spend two hours more per week using these services compared to users in other early adopter 5G markets such as the US, the UK, South Korea, China and many others, the report said.

“The findings from our global survey underscore India's potential to lead the way in 5G adoption and usage. With a substantial portion of the population ready for 5G, the opportunities for innovation and growth in the Indian market are immense," said Jasmeet Singh Sethi, Head of Ericsson Consumer Lab.

The survey was conducted earlier this year, representing the opinions of 1.5 billion consumers from 28 different countries. In India, the survey represents the opinions of 50 million 5G users and 250 million consumers in tier 1-3 cities.

Moreover, the report mentioned that one in five users are willing to pay a 14 per cent premium for innovative services and differentiated 5G connectivity.

Some of these services include 3D/AR Books Digital Library, 5G Creator Package, 5G Optimized Mobile Gaming, Immersive Replays, Enhanced Event Experience etc.

"Given the rapid 5G adoption in India, the growing data traffic and the launch of FWA offers by service providers, we expect mmWave to be the foundation for the next wave of 5G growth in the country," said Nitin Bansal, Head of Ericsson India and Head of Network Solutions, South-east Asia, Oceania and India, Ericsson.

