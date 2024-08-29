31st WMCC meeting: India, China agree to jointly uphold peace, tranquility in border areas

Beijing [China], August 29 : India and China held the 31st meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) in Bejing on Thursday, and the two sides decided to jointly uphold peace and tranquillity on the ground in border areas in accordance with relevant bilateral agreements and protocols, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The two sides had a "frank, constructive and forward-looking" exchange of views on the LAC situation and also agreed to intensify contact through diplomatic and military channels.

The Indian delegation was led by Gourangalal Das, Joint Secretary (East Asia), Ministry of External Affairs and the Chinese delegation was led by Hong Liang, Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

"In line with the guidance provided by two Foreign Ministers' meetings in Astana and Vientiane in July 2024 to accelerate their discussion, and building on the WMCC meeting held last month, the two sides had a frank, constructive and forward-looking exchange of views on the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to narrow down the differences and find early resolution of the outstanding issues. For this, they further agreed for intensified contact through diplomatic and military channels," MEA said in a press release.

The two sides reiterated that the restoration of peace and tranquillity, and respect for LAC are essential for restoration of normalcy in bilateral relations.

"In the meantime, they decided to jointly uphold peace and tranquillity on the ground in border areas in accordance with relevant bilateral agreements, protocols and understandings reached between the two Governments. It was reiterated that restoration of peace and tranquility, and respect for LAC are the essential basis for restoration of normalcy in bilateral relations," the statement added.

The leader of the Indian delegation also called on the Vice Minister in the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The previous round of diplomatic talks between New Delhi and Beijing was held in August this year when the two sides agreed to uphold peace and tranquillity at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and work for early resolution of outstanding issues.

Notably, in 2020, the Indian and Chinese troops clashed at Galwan, the same year the pandemic started.

Since May 2020, when the Chinese troops tried to aggressively change the status quo on LAC in eastern Ladakh, both sides have been deployed in forward positions near Patrolling Point 15, which emerged as a friction point in the wake of the Galwan clash.

Over 50,000 Indian soldiers have been stationed since 2020 at forward posts along the LAC, with advanced weapons to prevent any attempts to change the status quo unilaterally on the LAC.

