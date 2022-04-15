32 die in Zimbabwean bus accident

At least 32 people died Thursday night when a bus carrying members of the Zion Christian Church was involved in an accident in Chipinge, southeastern Zimbabwe.

State broadcaster ZBC reported Friday that about 40 others were seriously injured in the accident which happened near the Jopa Market at around 11 pm.

This marks a bad beginning to the Easter weekend. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

