32 killed in Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon

Beirut, Nov 13 At least 32 people were killed and some others injured in Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon, the media reported.

According to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA), in two separate Israeli airstrikes in Mount Lebanon, eight were killed and two injured in the town of Baalchmay, while 12 others were killed and eight more wounded in the village of Joun in Chouf district.

The news agency said five people from the same family were killed in a raid in the southern Tefahta area, adding a paramedic was killed and a civil defence member injured in another raid on the village of Mansouri in the Tyre district, Xinhua news agency reported.

In addition, one was killed and four injured in Hermel, while another was killed in Burj el-Shemali near Tyre, with two more fatalities reported in Tyre city and Roumine village, respectively.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said it targeted on Tuesday with a squadron of attack drones a logistics base for the Israeli army's 146th Division, north of the Israeli town of Sheikh Danun.

It also struck the HaHotrim base of the Israeli Air Force, which contains an engine factory and is located south of the Israeli city of Haifa.

In addition, it claimed attacks on more Israeli targets, including Tel Nof Airbase in southern Tel Aviv, Shraga base north of the city of Acre, and bunkers in Neve Ziv, a settlement in northern Israel.

The Islamic Resistance fighters also repelled an Israeli Hermes 450 drone in the western sector of the border area.

Since September 23, the Israeli army has been launching intensive airstrikes on Lebanon in a dangerous escalation with Hezbollah.

In early October, Israel initiated a ground operation across its northern border into Lebanon.

According to Lebanon's Health Ministry, the death toll from Israeli strikes since the beginning of the war on October 8, 2023, has reached 3,287, with injuries totalling 14,222.

