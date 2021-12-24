32 people dead after fire breaks out aboard a packed ferry in Bangladesh

A shocking accident took place in Bangladesh on Friday morning. A fire at a ferry here has killed at least 32 people and injured more than 100 others. The ferry caught fire, with about 1,000 people on board at the time, it is said. The incident took place in Jhalkoti district, about 200 km from the capital. Some people jumped into the river to save their lives when the ferry caught fire, but this time they too are said to have died. Local police chief Moinul Islam told AFP: "A fire broke out in the middle of the river on the third floor of Obijan 10. So far 32 bodies have been exhumed. The death toll is expected to rise. Many people jumped into the river to save their life, and died."

According to the report, the preliminary investigation has found that the fire started in the engine of the ferry. However, the cause of the fire is not yet understood. The rescue operation is underway, said local police chief Moinul Islam. Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a 6-storey factory in Dhaka in July. The crash killed 52 people and injured about 30 others. The fire broke out on the upper floor of the factory.