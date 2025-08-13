320 trucks, UN fuel tankers delivered to Gaza, says Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 13 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said nearly 320 trucks carrying humanitarian aid entered Gaza yesterday via the Kerem Shalom and Zikim crossings. The United Nations and other aid groups collected the shipments inside Gaza for distribution.

COGAT also reported that three tankers of UN fuel entered the Strip to power essential humanitarian systems and that it coordinated the rotation of aid workers in and out of Gaza. (ANI/TPS)

