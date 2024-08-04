33 killed in anti-government clashes in Bangladesh: Media

Dhaka, Aug 4 At least 33 people have been killed and several others injured in clashes between the police and anti-government protesters across Bangladesh, local media reported.

The clashes and casualties were reported from Narsigndi, Munshiganj, Rangpur, Masud Alam, Sirajganj, Bogra, Magura, Comilla, Dhaka and Feni, the Dhaka Tribune reported

The protesters of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

After the deadly clashes, PM Hasina said that those who are engaging in violent activities in the name of protest are "criminals".

The protest that began with a demand to end quotas in civil service jobs last month has now snowballed into an anti-government movement.

The government has imposed a curfew from 6 p.m. (local time) on Sunday and announced a three-day holiday, beginning August 5 to ensure public safety amid the ongoing violent protests across the country.

On Saturday, PM Hasina offered an unconditional dialogue with the student leaders, saying, "I want to sit with the agitating students of the movement and listen to them. I want no conflict."

PM Hasina, who is the Awami League President, on Saturday instructed her three party leaders to sit with the coordinators of the protest.

Meanwhile, amid the protests in Bangladesh, the Indian embassy has issued an advisory asking Indian nationals in the country to remain alert as the protests resume.

"All Indian nationals including students living in the jurisdiction of Assistant High Commission of India, Sylhet are requested to be in touch with this office & are advised to remain alert," the Assistant High Commission of India (AHCI) said in a post on X.

A helpline number was also shared for emergencies.

The protesting students have been demanding to quash the 30 per cent reservation quota for the families of veterans of the 1971 Independence War.

The quota system in government jobs was scrapped in 2018 after a major student movement but was reinstated by a court in June.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor