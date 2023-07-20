34 killed, 12 injured in road accident in Southern Algeria

Algiers [Algeria], July 20 : At least 34 people were killed and 12 others suffered injuries in a bus accident in Tamanrasset on Wednesday, reported Khaama Press.

The accident happened when a bus collided with a pickup truck on a highway in southern Algeria.

The collision led to fire and all the passengers were caught in the blaze. It led to the death of 34 persons.

The fire department said in a statement that the incident occurred around 4 am in Tamanrasset which is located around 1,500 kilometres (930 miles) South of the capital Algiers, according to Khaama Press.

The cause of the crash was being investigated, said an official.

Algeria has been witnessing fatal car accidents frequently, Khaama Press reported.

According to official reports, 907 persons died in traffic accidents in 2022.

Two weeks ago, in a similar incident, eight people died and 17 were injured in a bus accident in Bordj Bou Arréridj, in Northern Algeria.

Furthermore, according to a report from the government-run Algeria Press Service (APS) news agency, over 11,000 road accidents resulted in more than 300 fatalities throughout Algeria between May 1 and July 11.

