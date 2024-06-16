349 prisoners pardoned in Afghanistan before Eid

Kabul, June 16 The Afghan caretaker government's Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada has pardoned 349 inmates before Eid al-Adha, according to a statement by the country's Supreme Court.

The statement noted that 279 other inmates were also exempted from their remaining prison sentence, Xinhua news agency reported.

Eid al-Adha, the largest annual religious festival in Afghanistan, will be celebrated from Monday to Wednesday.

