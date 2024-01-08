$3,499 Apple’s mixed reality headset Vision Pro to launch on Feb 2

San Francisco, Jan 8 Apple on Monday announced to launch its highly-anticipated mixed reality (MR) headset called Vision Pro in the US on February 2.

Apple Vision Pro will be available starting at $3,499 with 256GB of storage. Pre-orders for Apple Vision Pro will begin on January 19.

The headset will be available at all US Apple Store locations and the U.S. Apple Store online, the company said in a statement.

Apple Vision Pro comes with a Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band — giving users two options for the fit that works best for them.

The device also includes a Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, an Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device, Polishing Cloth, Battery, USB-C Charge Cable, and USB-C Power Adapter.

Vision Pro seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world and unlocks powerful spatial experiences in visionOS, controlled by the most natural and intuitive inputs possible — a user’s eyes, hands, and voice.

“The era of spatial computing has arrived. Apple Vision Pro is the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created. Its revolutionary and magical user interface will redefine how we connect, create, and explore,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.

Apple Vision Pro is powered by visionOS, which is built on the foundation of decades of engineering innovation in macOS, iOS, and iPadOS. visionOS delivers powerful spatial experiences, unlocking new opportunities at work and at home.

Featuring a brand-new three-dimensional user interface and input system controlled entirely by a user’s eyes, hands, and voice, navigation feels magical. Intuitive gestures allow users to interact with apps by simply looking at them, tapping their fingers to select, flicking their wrist to scroll, or using a virtual keyboard or dictation to type.

With Siri, users can quickly open or close apps, play media, and more.

“With key productivity and collaboration apps like Fantastical, Freeform, JigSpace, apps from Microsoft 365, and Slack, Apple Vision Pro is an ideal productivity tool for everyday tasks,” said Apple.

With Mac Virtual Display, users can even bring the powerful capabilities of their Mac into Vision Pro, creating an enormous, private, and portable 4K display, ideal for pro workflows.

Players can access games on the App Store, including more than 250 titles on Apple Arcade.

"For those with vision correction needs, ZEISS Optical Inserts are available with a prescription or as readers that magnetically attach to Vision Pro, allowing users to take full advantage of the display’s incredible sharpness and clarity,” the company informed.

