35 injured as six buses collide on Pakistan’s M-1 motorway

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 19 : At least 35 passengers have suffered injuries after six buses on Wednesday collided with each other on the M-1 (Islamabad-Peshawar) motorway, ARY News reported.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

As per the motorway police, the incident took place near the Burhan Interchange due to low visibility. The rescue teams soon after the incident, reached the spot and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals.

The National Highways and Motorway Police have meanwhile advised motorists to drive carefully as intermittent rain continued in different parts of the country.

“More caution is required in driving during rain and people are requested to avoid unnecessary travel during rain”, said a Motorway Police spokesman.

He said that the speed of vehicles should be kept lower than normal conditions and the distance between the vehicles should be more than usual.

Meanwhile, Dawn has reported that the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have received heavy rainfall leaving more than 40 power feeders tripped.

“Field staff faces hardships to restore power supply owing to the rainfall,” a spokesperson of the IESCO said.

The rainwater entered homes and shops in various low-lying areas of Rawalpindi including Mir Hyder Colony, Christian Colony, Dhok Sayedan and People’s Colony, as per Dawn.

Maximum rainfall of 188 mm was recorded at Shams Abad in Rawalpindi, while 110 mm at Chaklala and 79 mm rainfall was recorded at Katchehry, the Met Office has stated.

In Islamabad, 138 mm of rainfall was recorded at Bokra, 102 mm at Golra, 98 mm at Zero Point, 64mm around the Airport and 44mm of rainfall at Syedpur, according to the weather department.

