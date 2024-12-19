35 more Pakistanis confirmed dead in Greece boat capsize incident

Islamabad, Dec 19 At least 40 Pakistanis have lost their lives in the tragic Greece boat capsize incident, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

Initially, it was reported that the death toll of Pakistanis - who had drowned while trying to enter into Europe illegally - stood at five.

However, as the Greek authorities announced an end to their rescue efforts Wednesday, it was confirmed that 35 Pakistanis have been declared dead.

The Pakistani citizens were being illegally transferred to Europe via Libya via a human trafficking racket.

As per the details, majority of the dead belong to the Punjab province and were minors or teenagers. Most of them hailed from Sialkot, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaudin and Narowal districts.

The incident has prompted the Pakistan government to form a special task force under the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and take stern action against human traffickers in the country.

Initial investigations have revealed that the Pakistanis were issued a visa for Libya from where they were transported on boats towards Greece.

Till now, at least six cases have been registered against individuals allegedly involved in the illegal transportation of the deceased individuals and four suspects also taken into custody.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed authorities to take immediate action against the human traffickers as the latest incident of boat capsize off the coast of Greece is not the first of its kind.

Last year, at least 262 Pakistani nationals lost their lives in the same manner near Greece while attempting to enter into Europe illegally.

"The recurrence of such incidents is due to the sluggish action against the people involved," said Shehbaz during a meeting with the cabinet members on the issue of human trafficking in Pakistan.

It has also been decided and directed by the PMO to take steps for immediate implementation of Integrated Border Management System (IBMS) and ensure that travellers are monitored and scrutinized.

Questions are being raised over how several minors aged 12-14 years were able to get a visa for Libya and then walk past the immigration counters at airports in Pakistan for their travel. It has prompted serious concerns over involvement of government officers and institutions in the whole network of human trafficking.

Several activists are also demanding the Pakistan government to formulate a strict mechanism through collaboration with international institutions to prevent such incidents happening again in future.

