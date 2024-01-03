350 people killed in various natural disasters in Afghanistan in nine months: Report

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 3 : Afghanistan's Taliban-appointed state ministry for disaster management affairs has said that in the past nine months, 350 people have died in various natural disasters in the country, TOLO News reported.

TOLO News is an Afghan news channel.

As per the ministry, in that time, 4,000 homes were totally or partially destroyed, whereas 70,000 acres of agricultural land were also destroyed.

Speaker for the Taliban's State Ministry of Disaster Management Mullah Janan Saiq said: "Around 70,000 acres of land has been destroyed due to natural disasters. Up to four thousand homes have been destroyed either completely or partially. We have reached the affected people quickly."

The spokesman said that 25 provinces of the country are predicted to be vulnerable to floods and other natural disasters in the ongoing solar year.

"In the current year, 25 provinces are facing different threats from natural disasters, we have highlighted 300 spots as most vulnerable to the calamities," Saiq said.

In the meantime, those who have been affected by drought and other natural disasters are concerned about the continuation of drought and lack of crops.

The people say that farmers have endured great losses due to lack of water for their land.

"Farmers are facing grave problems due to lack of water. Gardens have dried due to less rainfall this year," said Abdul Khalil, a drought-affected farmer.

"When there is drought, the trees do not grow, the trees face different diseases which cause heavy losses to farmers," said Muhammad Afzal, another drought-affected farmer, as per TOLO News.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor