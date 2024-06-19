35,851 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza since October

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 19 (ANI/TPS): Since the start of the Iron Swords war against Hamas terrorists in Gaza, 35,851 humanitarian aid trucks were transferred to Gaza, reported the Israeli agency COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories: Judea and Samaria and towards the Gaza Strip).

If you were to park all of these trucks end to end, they would stretch for 819.95 kilometers.

This is longer than the distance from Paris France to Milan Italy. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor