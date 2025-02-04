39 killed, 2,409 injured in Balochistan road accidents in January: Report

Balochistan [Pakistan], February 4 : There has been a concerning increase in road accidents in Balochistan, according to a recent report published by the Medical Emergency Response Centers (MERC) 1122.

There were 1,831 recorded traffic incidents in January alone, which left 2,409 people injured and 39 people dead. Lak Pass, Mastung, Kalat, Lasbela, Chaman, Qila Saifullah, Zhob, Sibi, Loralai, Jaffarabad, Kech, Panjgur, and Khuzdar were among the places where the incidents happened according to a report by The Balochistan Post.

Following these disclosures, public outrage has grown, and people are calling on the federal and provincial governments to act right away. They have demanded that traffic laws be strictly enforced and that road conditions be improved. Local voices claim that the main causes of these incidents are widespread infractions of traffic laws and inadequate road infrastructure as reported by The Balochistan Post.

This is not a novel situation. Prior to January's data, there were 402 road accident deaths and almost 30,000 injuries in Balochistan in 2024 alone. According to a post by The Balochistan Post, these numbers highlight a continuing and deteriorating issue.

Inadequate infrastructure development has long plagued Balochistan, frequently as a result of official indifference. Inadequate safety precautions and badly maintained highways service the area's wide, rocky landscape. In contrast to neighbouring provinces, Balochistan has not benefited from proportionate investments in road safety and infrastructure, despite its strategic importance and plenty of natural resources according to The Balochistan Post.

The Balochistan Post reported that because victims frequently do not receive prompt medical care, the fatality rate is made worse by the absence of emergency medical facilities along key routes. The high accident rates are also largely caused by the lack of thorough driver education programs and the slack enforcement of traffic laws.

Balochistan urgently needs a multifaceted approach to road safety, as evidenced by the concerning figures from previous years. The following actions are recommended by experts and public safety activists. Without prompt and consistent action from federal and provincial authorities, the situation is likely to worsen and put many lives in danger throughout Balochistan.

