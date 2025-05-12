39% of people living in Japan feel lonely: Study

Tokyo [Japan], May 12 (ANI/WAM): Some 39 percent of people in Japan feel lonely at times, according to a recent government survey, with legislation that took effect in April last year to address isolation apparently not yet having a significant impact.

The percentage of people who either felt lonely "often or always," "sometimes" or "once in a while" totalled 39.3 percent in 2024, unchanged from the previous survey in 2023. The figure has remained largely unchanged since the study began in 2021.

The survey for the first time also examined the relationship between feelings of loneliness and smartphone usage. Among those who used smartphones for more than eight hours a day, 13.3 percent said they felt lonely "often or always."

The figure stood at 9.5 percent among those who used their devices between seven and eight hours, higher than among those who reported using their phones less. (ANI/WAM)

