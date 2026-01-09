4 die, over 2 dozen injured due to Russian strikes, Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Min says

Kyiv [Ukraine], January 9 : Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha said that four civilians died and over 24 were injured in the latest Russian strikes in the region.

Sybiha on Friday said that Russian missiles attacked its residential areas too, disrupting water supply and heating.

"Four civilians were killed, including a medic, and over two dozen injured in Kyiv after a horrible night of Russian strikes. Residential areas, critical infrastructure, power, heating, and water supply were all under brutal attack by cruise and ballistic missiles and drones," he said.

"Lviv and Kyiv this morning, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih, and other regions earlier this week the aggressor demonstrates utter disregard for peace efforts. Russia bets on war, terror, and barbarism instead of diplomacy. But if war criminal Putin thinks he can bomb Ukrainians into accepting his ultimatums, he is getting it wrong. Such attacks only make our people more united and resolute to resist aggression and terror," he added.

Sybiha further said that they expect condemnation for this attack by Russia.

"We are informing our partners about the consequences of overnight strikes. We urge strong responses. Public condemnation especially from those who recently responded with concerns to the fake "Putin residence attack". We urge our partners to take immediate action to increase pressure on Moscow," he said.

He called for tougher sanctions against Russia.

"New rounds of tough sanctions to deprive Russia of resources for terror and war. New packages of defense assistance for Ukraine to better protect our people and push back the invaders. New steps to ensure accountability for Russian crimes. Russia's terror and brutality must be met with unity, strength, and justice," he said.

Meanwhile, Russian mortality rates on the front lines are rising to levels that cannot be sustained by the current method of voluntary recruitment, Ukrainian figures suggest, as reported by Al Jazeera.

"In December, 35,000 occupiers were eliminated - and this has been confirmed with video footage," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a Monday evening address. "In November, there were 30,000, and in October, 26,000 eliminated occupiers," as per Al Jazeera.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor