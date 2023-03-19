4 drug traffickers arrested in Afghanistan

By IANS | Published: March 19, 2023 01:18 PM 2023-03-19T13:18:06+5:30 2023-03-19T13:35:14+5:30

Kandahar, March 19 The Afghan police have arrested four people for drug trafficking in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, ...

4 drug traffickers arrested in Afghanistan | 4 drug traffickers arrested in Afghanistan

4 drug traffickers arrested in Afghanistan

Next

Kandahar, March 19 The Afghan police have arrested four people for drug trafficking in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, state media reported on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app