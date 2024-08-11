4 held for obstructing cops in Australia's Brisbane

Brisbane, Aug 11 Four men were arrested for allegedly being disruptive and obstructing police officers during a demonstration on Sunday in Brisbane, the capital city of Australia's state of Queensland, said local media.

The Courier Mail reported on Sunday that videos posted to social media showed that a group of about 40 people, all dressed in black clothes, marched through Brisbane's Central Business District followed by a large police escort, Xinhua news agency reported.

These people are members of the National Socialist Network, which is reported to be Australia's largest white supremacist group, said the daily.

In the video, the members were heard shouting "Hail Victory" and "Australia for the white man, the rest must go" during the march.

The racist behavior was "nothing short of abhorrent," the newspaper quoted Queensland Premier Steven Miles as saying.

"I condemn it," he said.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said those taken into custody were assisting police with their inquiries.

Investigations are ongoing, and no charges have been laid.

