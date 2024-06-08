4 hostages rescued alive from Gaza: Israel

Tel Aviv, June 8 (IANS/DPA) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday that it had rescued four Israeli hostages in a "complex special daytime operation" in Nuseirat, a refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

The hostages are Noa Argamani, 25, Almog Meir Jan, 21, Andrey Kozlov, 27 and Shlomi Ziv, 40

They were kidnapped by the Palestinian Islamist Hamas terrorist organization from the Nova music festival in southern Israel on October 7, the IDF said.

The IDF, together with the Israeli Security Agency (ISA) and the Yamam police counter-terrorism unit, carried out the operation on Saturday morning, the IDF said.

The four are in "good medical condition" and were taken to the "Sheba" Tel-Hashomer Medican Center for further medical evaluations.

The IDF said it will continue to make every effort to bring the hostages home.

