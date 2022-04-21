4 injured in Texas dorm fire

Houston, April 21 At least four people, including three students, were injured in a fire that broke out at a dorm building of the Prairie View A&M University in Texas, authorities said.

Fire officials said one student suffered a leg injury after jumping from the third floor and the two others were rescued from a ledge by firefighters and taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, reports Xinhua news agency.

The fourth injured was a police officer who ran into the building to help with the evacuation.

The person was also treated for smoke inhalation, according to an ABC 13 Network report.

The blaze started on Wednesday morning from the hallway on the third floor, firefighters said.

"Just before 6 a.m., campus emergency officials were made aware of an unknown structure fire in student housing. The building was evacuated, and all building residents were accounted for by the professional staff on the scene," Prairie View A&M University said in a statement.

An investigation is underway.

According to the university's website, Prairie View A&M is the second-oldest public institution of higher education in Texas, with its inception in 1876.

