4 killed, 20 injured in natural gas explosion in Turkey

Istanbul, July 1 A natural gas explosion in Turkey's western province of Izmir killed four people and injured at least 20 others.

According to a state-run TRT broadcaster, the explosion occurred at 2:43 p.m. local time at a business on the ground floor of a building in Torbali district.

TRT reported that 10 of the injured were in critical condition, and investigations by emergency teams at the scene were going on, Xinhua news agency reported.

Following the explosion, firefighting teams quickly extinguished a subsequent fire, TRT added.

Izmir Governor Suleyman Elban informed TRT that the explosion damaged 11 buildings in the vicinity.

"As a precautionary measure, the gas supply has been cut off, and the area is being evacuated. Our security forces have taken necessary actions," Elban said.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear.

