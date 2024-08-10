4 killed, 24 injured in Russian strike on shopping mall in Donetsk: Zelensky

Kiev, Aug 10 At least four people were killed and 24 others injured in a Russian strike on a shopping mall in the Donetsk region on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Zelensky wrote in a Telegram post that a search and rescue operation is underway at the site in the town of Kostyantynivka, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Russian forces struck the mall during an attack on the town with barrel artillery, said regional governor Vadym Filashkin.

Police, rescuers and medics are working at the site of the attack, Filashkin added.

