4 killed after hot water pipe bursts in Moscow shopping mall

Moscow, July 23 At least four people were killed after a hot water pipe burst at a shopping mall located in western Moscow, an official said.

"The tragedy in the shopping centre has claimed the lives of three more people. My condolences to their families and friends. Rescuers continue to work," the city's mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on his Telegram channel, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the incident, several people sustained burn injuries and all city services and the Ministry of Emergency Situations were working on the scene, he said

Earlier, he said that one person had been killed in the incident, which took place at the mall, known as Vremena Goda (The Seasons).

