4 killed in car-truck collision in Northern Afghanistan

Four people have been confirmed dead and nine others sustained injury after a car collided with a truck in Pul-e-Khumri, capital of northern Baghlan province on Thursday in Afghanistan.

The deadly road accident took place in the Sang-e-Sorakh area outside the provincial capital Pul-e-Khumri Thursday afternoon, leaving four people including the car driver dead and nine others injured, Xinhua reported.

A similar traffic accident in the western Herat province killed one person and injured 10 others on Wednesday.

Dusty roads and reckless driving often claim the lives of travellers in the mountainous provinces of Afghanistan as road accidents have become a regular affair.

With inputs from ANI

