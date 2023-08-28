4 men charged with murdering Indian-origin delivery driver in UK

London, Aug 28 Four men have been charged with murdering a 23-year-old Indian-origin delivery driver who died after being ambushed by a machete-wielding gang in western England, police said.

Aurman Singh, who worked with Dynamic Parcel Distribution, died on the spot while he was delivering parcels in Berwick Avenue in Shrewsbury on August 21.

He could not be saved inspite of the best efforts of emergency services who had rushed to the crime scene.

The West Mercia Police have arrested and charged Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Tipton, Jagdeep Singh, 22, of Dudley, Shivdeep Singh, 26, and Manjot Singh, 24, both of Smethwick in connection with the murder.

The four accused were presented before the Magistrates Court on August 26, police said, adding that a fifth man, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released on police bail.

Witnesses told The Sun that they saw men armed with machetes, baseball bats and a shovel after a car was seen parked up in the area from 11 a.m. on the day of murder.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy reassured local residents those suspected of being involved are not local to Shrewsbury or the wider West Mercia Police area.

“Our investigation is underway with officers carrying out a number of enquiries to establish the circumstances that led to Aurman’s murder," Bellamy had said.

“We know Aurman was a delivery person however at this stage we do not believe this was the motive for his death and we are not investigating this as a robbery."

Aurman's family said in a statement released by the West Mercia Police that there are no words that could ever explain the impact this tragedy has had on them.

"Today a mother will grow old without her son. A sister will grow up without her brother. We don't want what has happened to us to happen to another family. We would like to thank the police for conducting their investigation diligently and supporting us through this tough time."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor