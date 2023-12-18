4 more Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza, overall toll reaches 126

Tel Aviv, Dec 18 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday announced the death of four more soldiers in Gaza, taking the overall toll of fallen troopers in the ongoing ground offensive to 126.

According to the military, Sgt. First Class Urija Bayer (20), a commando in the Maglan unit from the northern town of Maalot-Tarshihadied, succumbed to his injuries he had sustained during combat in southern Gaza on December 14.

Meanwhile Sgt. First Class Liav Aloush (21) and Master Sgt. (res.) Etan Naeh (26) from the Duvdevan unit; and Master Sgt. (res.) Tal Filiba (23) of the Yahalom unit of the Combat Engineering Corps, were all killed on Sunday during fighting in souther gaza.

The IDF also said that a few soldiers were injured in the fierce fighting, including one from the Duvdevan unit who is undergoing treatment at a military hospital after being greviously wounded.

Israel has launched its ground offensive in the Hamas-controlled enclave on October 27 -- 20 days after the militant group launched its massive attack against the Jewish nation

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor