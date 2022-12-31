4 policemen killed in heavy firing at checkpost in northwest Pakistan

Four policemen were injured when a group of terrorists attacked a police check post in northwest Pakistan, with heavy artillery like rockets and grenades on Friday, the Dawn reported.

Dawn quoted police spokesperson Yaqoob Shah to report that an unknown number of terrorists had stormed the Takwarra check post in Kulachi tehsil early morning.

According to the Dawn report, the terrorists had used 17 to 18 rockets and 25 to 27 hand grenades during the incident.

A search operation was launched in the area under the supervision of district police officer Mohammad Shoaib Khan and DSP Saddar circle Hafiz Mohammad Adnan.

In a similar attempt on December 25 terrorists had attacked a mobile van of the same Kulachi tehsil police station attempting to blast the armoured police personnel carrier with an explosive device, according to a Dawn.

Previously, on December 29 in a strike operation conducted in the Takwara area six suspects were arrested and SMG rifle and a pistol with 20 cartridges were seized.

In another incident two labourers namely Amanullah and Mohammad Arshad, residents of Dhotar area of Paharpur were killed at Qayyum Nawaz Colony in the same city because of a firing incident. According to Dawn the attackers had dispute with the land owners on which these men were digging, the Dawn reported quoting a Cantonment police official.

Similarly, on December 30 At least three policemen were injured in a terrorist attack at a police picket. The terrorists were forced to flee following the police's retaliatory firing. Several of the terrorist's accomplices were killed and injured.

According to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), three policemen were injured in the gunfight. The injured were rushed to the hospital. Security in Dera Ismail Khan was beefed up after the attack.

The law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has severely deteriorated over the past few weeks as an increase has been noticed in threats and attacks on security personnel as well as high-profile political personalities. This comes after the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on November 28, ended its ceasefire agreement with Pakistan.

( With inputs from ANI )

