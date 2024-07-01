4 Syrian soldiers killed in IS attack in Syria

Damascus, July 1 Four Syrian soldiers were killed in an attack carried out by the Islamic State (IS) in central Syria, the media reported.

The radio station, Sham FM, confirmed on Sunday that the attack took place at a military point in the area of Tal Shihab in the desert region of eastern Homs countryside, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, based in London, also reported the attack, saying an officer with the rank of "Second Lieutenant" was among the casualties.

The observatory added that IS cells used medium and light weapons to target the military point.

Scattered in pockets in the expansive Syrian desert, IS militants often launch sporadic attacks on Syrian military sites, and ambush buses carrying Syrian soldiers and civilians.

