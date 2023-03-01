4.0 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad
Published: March 1, 2023
An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred 82 km southeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan on Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 23:47:05 IST, Lat: 36.53 & Long: 71.15, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 82km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted on Wednesday.
The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres at a latitude of 36.53 and a longitude of 71.15.
Further details awited.
( With inputs from ANI )
