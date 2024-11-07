4.0 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], November 7: An earthquake of magnitude 4 on the Richter Scale jolted Nepal on Thursday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) said.

The NCS said that the earthquake hit at 7:41 pm (IST), at a depth of 10 kilometres. The epicentre of the earthquake was recorded at Latitude 27.65 N and Longitude 86.01 E.

EQ of M: 4.0, On: 07/11/2024 19:41:33 IST, Lat: 27.65 N, Long: 86.01 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal.

