4.2 magnitude quake hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Friday

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 on the Ritcher Scale hit Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Friday morning, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on April 15, 08:11:18 IST, Lat: 36.65 & Long: 71.09, Depth: 180 Km, Location: 69km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted.

There are no reports of casualties or loss of properties as of now. Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

