42 students hospitalized following wasp attack in Sri Lanka's eastern province

Colombo, July 30 At least 42 students from a school in Kinniya police division in Sri Lanka's eastern province were admitted to hospital on Tuesday following a wasp attack, police said.

Local police said the incident occurred after a wasp's nest, located on the roof of a school building, was disturbed.

The students have been admitted to a regional hospital and are reportedly aged between 10 and 15 years.

The police is conducting further investigations into the incident, Xinhua news agency reported.

Wasp attacks were common in Sri Lanka.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor