42 terrorists captured in Judea and Samaria

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 3 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that during the week Israel's security forces operated throughout Judea and Samaria and arrested 42 wanted terrorists suspected of terrorist activities and confiscated four weapons and tens of thousands of shekels of terrorist funds. (ANI/TPS)

