4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Tajikistan

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 05:31:54 IST, Lat: 38.20 & Long: 73.85, Depth: 10.0 Km, Location: Tajikistan," NCS tweeted on Tuesday.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres at a latitude of 38.20 and a longitude of 73.85.

Further details awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor