44 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza since beginning of ground offensive (IANS IN ISRAEL)

Tel Aviv, Nov 13 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday announced the death of two more soldiers in Gaza, increasing the total number of troopers killed since the launch of the military's ground offensive on October 27 to 44.

The military has identified the two soldiers as Major Isachar Nathan (28) from Kiryat Malachi and Staff Sgt Itay Shoham (21) hailing from Rosh Hayin.

The army said they were from the elite Commando Brigade unit of the IDF and were killed during fight with Hamas terrorists within the Gaza Strip.

