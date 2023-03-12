4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Guatemala's Iztapa

9:11 (UTC+05:30) and hit Iztapa, Guatemala on Sunday, at a depth of 75.9 km, the USGS informed.

4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Guatemala's Iztapa

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale struck Iztapa, Guatemala on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

Guatemala is a country in Central America.

The earthquake occurred at 04:39:11 (UTC+05:30) and hit Iztapa, Guatemala on Sunday, at a depth of 75.9 km, the USGS informed.

The earthquake's epicentre was 13.784°N and 90.546°W, respectively.

No casualties have been reported yet. Further details awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

