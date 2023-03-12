4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Guatemala's Iztapa
By ANI | Published: March 12, 2023 12:04 PM 2023-03-12T12:04:19+5:30 2023-03-12T17:35:02+5:30
9:11 (UTC+05:30) and hit Iztapa, Guatemala on Sunday, at a depth of 75.9 km, the USGS informed.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale struck Iztapa, Guatemala on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
Guatemala is a country in Central America.
The earthquake occurred at 04:39:11 (UTC+05:30) and hit Iztapa, Guatemala on Sunday, at a depth of 75.9 km, the USGS informed.
The earthquake's epicentre was 13.784°N and 90.546°W, respectively.
No casualties have been reported yet. Further details awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app