4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 occurred 285 km East-northeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan on Thursday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Taking to Twitter, NCS said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.7, Occurred on 09-03-2023, 07:06:38 IST, Lat: 38.22 & Long: 73.47, Depth: 107 Km, Location: 285km ENE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan."

This is the third earthquake within 8 days.

Yesterday also, magnitude 4.2 hit the country at 1:40 am. The earthquake struck at a depth of 136 km at a longitude of 65.91 and latitude of 34.53.

On March 2, another earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck the Fayzabad region of Afghanistan at 2:35 am IST. According to National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake struck at a depth of 245 kilometres at a latitude of 37.73 and a longitude of 73.47.

In a tweet, the National Centre for Seismology stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 02-03-2023, 02:35:57 IST, Lat: 37.73 & Long: 73.47, Depth: 245 Km, Location: 267km ENE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan."

( With inputs from ANI )

