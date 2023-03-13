4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Peru

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale struck 48 km south-south-west of Alianza Cristiana, Peru on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

Peru is a country in western South America.

The earthquake occurred at 03:11:49 (UTC+05:30) and hit Alianza Cristiana, Peru on Monday , at a depth of 108.3 km, the USGS informed.

The earthquake's epicentre was 3.868°S and 76.622°W, respectively.

No casualties have been reported yet. Further details awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor