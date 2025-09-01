47,000 foreign workers come to Israel since start of Gaza war

Tel Aviv [Israel] September 1 (ANI/TPS): Since the outbreak of the Iron Sword War against Hamas terrorists in Gaza, approximately 47,000 new foreign workers have entered Israel, with the aim of strengthening the workforce in the construction sector in Israel.

Due to the war, Palestinians who work in Israel have been barred from entering the country due to security concerns, so more foreign workers have been brought to Israel to replace them.

The Foreign Workers Administration reported that in recent weeks about 11,000 applications to bring foreign workers through the private track to the construction industry have been processed. Of these, about 9,000 applications have already been approved and about half of the workers are already in Israel. The rest are expected to enter soon.

"In light of the events of the past year, this is a significant and important addition to the construction industry that will assist in the restoration of buildings and is the result of very great efforts by the Foreign Workers Administration," it said. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor